Harold Paul "Bear" Stratfull was born September 19, 1956 and went to be with the Good Lord at the age of 63, on December 31, 2019, in Payette, Idaho, surrounded by family and friends. Harold grew up in West Sacramento, California with his parents Richard and Patricia Stratfull, and his brother, Cort. He graduated high school from James Marshall High, and went on to work in fields that he loved having to do with autoparts and horsepower. Harold loved to hunt, fish, watch the 49ers, Chevy trucks, sprint car racing and being with loved ones. He will take with him his loving friend Hot Rod, a stuffed bear that he called his chick magnet whom he took on many adventures. Harold is preceded in death by his father and wife, Karen Hall Stratfull. He leaves behind his mother, brother, daughters Amanda and Nicole, son James (JR), along with 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and much loved extended family. Help fight kidney and liver disease, be a donor or make a donation to a local organization in a loved ones name. Donations can also be made to Walter's House at www.fourthandhope.org, a place near and dear to Harold. At this time there are no services. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 12, 2020