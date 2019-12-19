Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Ralph "Buck" Gein. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harold Ralph "Buck" Gein peacefully passed away in the home he built 70 years ago on December 7th, just about a month before his 102nd birthday. He is survived by his adoring daughter Kathy and her husband, Ron Johnson, his loving grandson Chris Johnson and his wife Amy, his great grandson of 4 months Hyatt Buckeye Johnson, and multiple generations of nieces and nephews, including David and Jan George of Grass Valley, Janet Wogan of Sacramento, and Tom and Melani Wogan of Honolulu. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, January 23rd at St Patrick's Cemetery in Grass Valley, Ca. at 10:30 AM. A celebration of his life will follow from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at the Tahoe Club in Auburn. All who knew and valued him are invited to attend one or both of these ceremonies

