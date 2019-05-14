Hal was born to Carl and Louise Smith in Kellerton, Iowa. He graduated from UC Berkeley in 1951 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He later received the first MS in Business from CSU Sacramento in 1959 He was married to his wife Winnie in March of 1956 in Benson, AZ. They have four children Steven, David, Linda and Donald and also ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Hal worked for Westinghouse in Sunnyvale before his service in the Army. After his military service, he worked at Aerojet in Rancho Cordova for 18 years. He changed his career to real estate development and did projects in Fair Oaks, Roseville, Sacramento, as well as in Fernley and Winnemucca, NV. Hal was very active in Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church where he and his family attended since the early 1960s. Hal coached little league and senior league baseball at Northridge Little League from 1969 to 1979. Hal was also an instrument rated private pilot and spent a lot of time flying including cross country trips with his family. Harold is survived by his wife, Winnie, all of his children and grandchildren listed above except for David who passed away last year. Services to be held on Thursday, May 16 at 2:00 PM at Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church. 11427 Fair Oaks Blvd. Fair Oaks, CA 95628.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 14, 2019