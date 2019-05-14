Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold "Hal" Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hal was born to Carl and Louise Smith in Kellerton, Iowa. He graduated from UC Berkeley in 1951 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He later received the first MS in Business from CSU Sacramento in 1959 He was married to his wife Winnie in March of 1956 in Benson, AZ. They have four children Steven, David, Linda and Donald and also ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Hal worked for Westinghouse in Sunnyvale before his service in the Army. After his military service, he worked at Aerojet in Rancho Cordova for 18 years. He changed his career to real estate development and did projects in Fair Oaks, Roseville, Sacramento, as well as in Fernley and Winnemucca, NV. Hal was very active in Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church where he and his family attended since the early 1960s. Hal coached little league and senior league baseball at Northridge Little League from 1969 to 1979. Hal was also an instrument rated private pilot and spent a lot of time flying including cross country trips with his family. Harold is survived by his wife, Winnie, all of his children and grandchildren listed above except for David who passed away last year. Services to be held on Thursday, May 16 at 2:00 PM at Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church. 11427 Fair Oaks Blvd. Fair Oaks, CA 95628.

Hal was born to Carl and Louise Smith in Kellerton, Iowa. He graduated from UC Berkeley in 1951 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He later received the first MS in Business from CSU Sacramento in 1959 He was married to his wife Winnie in March of 1956 in Benson, AZ. They have four children Steven, David, Linda and Donald and also ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Hal worked for Westinghouse in Sunnyvale before his service in the Army. After his military service, he worked at Aerojet in Rancho Cordova for 18 years. He changed his career to real estate development and did projects in Fair Oaks, Roseville, Sacramento, as well as in Fernley and Winnemucca, NV. Hal was very active in Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church where he and his family attended since the early 1960s. Hal coached little league and senior league baseball at Northridge Little League from 1969 to 1979. Hal was also an instrument rated private pilot and spent a lot of time flying including cross country trips with his family. Harold is survived by his wife, Winnie, all of his children and grandchildren listed above except for David who passed away last year. Services to be held on Thursday, May 16 at 2:00 PM at Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church. 11427 Fair Oaks Blvd. Fair Oaks, CA 95628. Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close