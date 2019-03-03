Harold Thomas Baldwin

Harold Thomas Baldwin, age 87, passed away peacefully 2/23/2019 at his home in Fair Oaks. Preceded in death by brothers Lester, Willbur & Carl. Survived by devoted companion Judy Lindstrom, daughters Jeanne Pooley, Carol Williams, sister Doris Waterman, five grandsons, four great grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Harold loved his family, friends & life. A celebration of life will be held March 10, 1:00 pm at his daughter's home 5805 Overhill Rd., Fair Oaks, CA 95628.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 3, 2019
