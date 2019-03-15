Harold Thomas Corbitt Sr.

March 5, 2019 Harold Corbitt, Sr. was born May 24,1929 in Camden, TN. He passed away after a brief illness on March 5,2019 in Sacramento, Calif surrounded by family and friends. Harold is survived by sons, Tommy, Danny and Timmy, daughters Deborah and Trena, 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Visitation on Sunday, March 17 from 12:00 -4:00 PM at the Harry Nauman Funeral Home. Funeral service to be held the next day (March 18) at 10:00 AM.
