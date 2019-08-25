Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Wecker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harold Alex Wecker, 88 passed on August 13, 2019 at his home in West Sacramento, California after a hard-fought battle with mesothelioma. Hal was born in El Dorado, Kansas Nov. 2, 1930 to Kathryn Schulze and Harold Henry Wecker. The eldest of six siblings, he grew up on a farm in Olpe, Kansas and graduated from St. Joseph's High School in 1948. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1948 to 1952 and was a veteran of the Korean War. Upon Naval discharge, he came to Sacramento and began a 40-year career in the land surveying profession. His work also took him to Korea, Japan and Sudan where he met and married the love of his life, Mercedes (Nanette) Wecker in 1970. Returning to the US, he worked and eventually became a partner with the Spink Corporation until his retirement in 1990. Hal was an ardent supporter and member of the coalition to form the City of West Sacramento. An avid gardener whose green thumb gave a bounty of fruits and vegetables that was shared with friends and neighbors, Hal was fondly called "Canal Master", as he took unto himself the mowing, maintenance and cleanup of the canal. Generous with his time, he would lend a helping hand to neighbors, and volunteered with Meals on Wheels. A lifelong fan of the Oakland Athletics, he often made trips to the Bay area to cheer them and get his share of hot dogs and beer. Hal had a brilliant mind and an uncanny memory which when coupled with his wit and dry humor, would make a person do a double take when bantering or pressing a point. Rush Limbaugh was permanently on his personal radio dial. Hal is survived by his wife of 49 years Nanette, sons Mark (Michelle) of Redding; Paul (Kathleen) of Sacramento; Craig (Renee) of Woodland; 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; his brother Leo (Andrea) Wecker of Eagle Rock, MO; a niece Helen Flowers of San Antonio, TX and preceded in death by his first wife Jenell Stinchfield, their son Keith and grandson Kyle; his twin sisters Mary and Marian, and brothers Glen and Fritz Wecker. A Memorial Mass will be offered Sept. 4 at Our Lady of Grace Parish in West Sacramento at 10:00 am, followed by inurnment at 12:30 at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. Reception follows at the Pheasant Club in West Sacramento.

