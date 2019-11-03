Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harrison "Buzz" Bradley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On September 24, 2019 Buzz Bradley passed quietly from the arms of his loved ones and into the arms of our Lord. Born Harrison John Bradley in Sacramento, CA on March 15, 1934. Buzz, as he was always known, completed his elementary education and graduated from McClatchy High School in Sacramento in 1952. He a ttended the University of Oregon, graduating in 1956 with a degree in Business Administration. After college he served in the US Army based in Torrance, CA, when he met Cecilia Kubos of Fernie, British Columbia. Upon completion of his military service in 1959, he started his banking career with Wells Fargo and married Cecilia (deceased 1989) with whom he had three sons. In 1967 he moved his family to Glendale, CA to take on a new management position with Wells Fargo in Los Angeles. In 1992 Buzz married Jaquelyn "Jackie" Antoyan (deceased 2001) of Sherman Oaks, CA. Both retired and in 1996 they moved to Sun Lakes, AZ. Buzz volunteered regularly and became a eucharistic minister, joined the Knights of Columbus and served on the Financial Planning committee of St. Steven's Catholic Church in Sun Lakes for many years. In 2002 and still in Sun Lakes, Buzz married Barbara Moore of Newport Beach, CA. Buzz continued his life of service by volunteering with the American Red Cross, United Blood Services, Chandler Senior Center and About Care, Inc. In fact, Barbara and Buzz joined forces in 2004 and cofounded the non-profit About Care, Inc., which provides services to the homebound. In between all the volunteering, Buzz and Barb did get some golf in, spent a lot of time with friends and family, loved their dogs and enjoyed spending time together. Buzz Bradley's life was about service and love of family. It has been said that "There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved". To this end Buzz was fulfilled. He leaves behind his wife of 17 years, Barbara along with three sons David (Julia), Ron, Craig (Jennifer), two stepchildren Cari Scholes and Clarke Spaulding, and four grandchildren Jordan, Nathan, Cecilia and Olivia. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to About Care, Inc. or Hospice of the Valley. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Bradley residence in Sun Lakes, AZ on January 5, 2020.

