Service Information East Lawn Andrews & Greilich Mortuary 3939 Fruitridge Road Sacramento , CA 95820 (916)-732-2026 Service 10:00 AM East Lawn Andrews & Greilich Mortuary 3939 Fruitridge Road Sacramento , CA 95820 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Elks Lodge # 6 6446 Riverside Blvd Sacramento , CA Obituary

Harry Yeager passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 29th 2020. He was 96 years old. Born May 5th 1923 in Chicago IL to Clara Marie Yeager and Harry Elmer Yeager. He grew up in Chicago, moved with his family to Portland OR. then Woodland CA then to Sacramento CA. Harry graduated from Woodland High School in 1942 and immediately joined the Navy. He served as a radar operator aboard several ships including the USS Bunker Hill and the USS Indiana during WWII in the South Pacific. He returned from the war and went to work for PG&E then SMUD where he worked until his retirement in 1983. He met his wife-to-be June McKinney and they married in 1948 and started a family in Sacramento. Harry was a hardworking man who loved and took care of his family. He enjoyed boating, fishing, camping and was an avid fan of the 49ers, Giants and the A's. Harry was a longstanding member of the Elks Lodge and enjoyed spending time with his many friends. He will be remembered as a kind, caring man who was always quick with a joke or a story and always willing to help people as well as "critters". Harry was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years June Lavena Yeager in 2008, his youngest son Lee Arthur Yeager in 2004 and his sisters LaVerne Prudencio and Ruby Nichols. He is survived by his son Robert Yeager and daughter-in-law Susan of Sacramento CA. and his daughter Christine Yeager of Lynnwood WA. Services will be held Monday March 23rd at 10:00 am at Andrews & Greilich Funeral Chapel 3939 Fruitridge Rd Sacramento CA. Following will be a celebration of life at 12:00 pm at Elks Lodge # 6 at 6446 Riverside Blvd Sacramento CA. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in Harrys name to the or .

