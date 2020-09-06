Harry Alan Yee, our beloved father, grandfather and brother departed peacefully from natural causes, at the age of 91, on Monday, August 10, 2020. He graduated from Sacramento High School and the University of California, Berkeley in Electrical Engineering. One of his first jobs was working for Aerojet Rocketdyne helping to design one of the first jet propulsion systems. He also served as the Sacramento County Engineer before launching his successful engineering company which still proudly displays his name Harry Yee and Associates Inc. Harry dedicated his life to the late Edna Yee, his wife of 62 years, their four daughters and six grandchildren. Harry was an avid golfer and loved to challenge anyone to a good game of ping-pong. He loved spending time with his friends in Sacramento, Cameron Park and the Four Seasons and volunteering with his church each month to feed the homeless. Harry calmed a room with his joyous smile and his kind words of wisdom. Harry was preceded in death by his parents Bau Jung Yee and Chee Shim Yee, his sisters Alice Ng, Jane Louie and May Wong. He will be dearly missed by his daughters Alexa Yee, Marilyn Yee, Carrie Wong, Lauren Yee; sons-in-law, Andy Wong, Scott Olney, and Brad Chow; six grandchildren, Ally, Amanda, Alyssa, Scott, Brandon and Halle; brother Jimmie Yee (Mary) and sister Rose Lowe (Lindy); sister-in-laws Rose Jang and Loretta Louie (Larry); Reba, his dog, and a host of loving nieces, nephews and good friends.



