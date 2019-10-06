Harry de Yonge, 81, of Carmichael, CA passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was born on December 16, 1937 in Fairbanks, AK to Harry and Eva de Yonge. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law, Sonjia de Yonge and brother-in-law Leonard Williams. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Leda, daughters Valarie de Yonge and Dana Engel, grandson Ryan Engel, granddaughter, Erica Parrott, grandson-in-law, Cory Parrott, great granddaughters Cora and Ella Parrott, brother, John de Yonge, brother-in-law Donald Williams, Sr., sisters-in-law Laura and Sandi Williams, and many nephews and nieces. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial service at Sierra View Funeral Chapel , 6201 Fair Oaks Boulevard, Carmichael, CA on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm. At a later date he will be interred at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 6, 2019