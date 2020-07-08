Dr. Harry Frank Stathos, beloved by family and friends passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Sacramento, California to Gregorios (Frank) and Aphrodite Trimandilis Stathos on January 28, 1929, Harry Stathos began his life's journey as a kind, generous, and loving man who made a difference in the lives of everyone he touched. Harry, or Poppy (Pops) to his family, grew up in Sacramento as one of seven children of Greek immigrants. Harry, his five brothers and one sister were raised in a home filled with good food, laughter and unconditional love. During these formative years, and growing up in a large family where money was scarce but love abundant, Harry learned the value of hard work, making sacrifices and above all else, the importance of family. In his late teens, Harry considered a life devoted to the church and contemplated attending seminary school. Unexpectedly, his life's path changed when Harry's brother Gus introduced him to Lana Dragash. She captured his heart that day, and Lana, as Harry would say, quickly became the love of his life! The love they shared soon became a thriving partnership that was sealed overtime in 64 years of marriage, 3 children, 5 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. With Lana by his side, Harry understood the importance of carving his own path in life and having a vision to create a better future for himself and his family. Harry and Lana's life adventure together began after Harry graduated from college and they headed to St. Louis, Missouri where he attended dental school at St. Louis University. Harry attended school by day and worked as a caterer at night to support his growing family that would include daughters Stephanie and Nancy, and son Ted. While in dental school Harry joined the United States Air Force which allowed him the opportunity to serve his country upon graduating, as an officer and dentist for the subsequent three years, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Harry's contribution and service to our country while in the Air Force remained one of his proudest deeds. After serving in the Air Force, Harry returned to California with his family and started his dental practice in his hometown of Sacramento. In building his business, Harry's practice began to grow along with the many lasting friendships developed with his patients that he valued so highly. During his dental career, Harry served as president of the Sacramento District Dental Society and president of the Sacramento Optimist Club where he diligently worked to make a positive difference in the community. Harry and Lana's years in Sacramento while raising their family, included regular travel adventures, spending time at their cabin in Lake Tahoe, attending sporting events in the bay area, and enjoying golf and their vacation home on the Monterrey Peninsula. Next to their love of horse racing, Harry and Lana's greatest joy was spending time with their 5 grandchildren. Whether taking them on trips to Maui, Disneyland or Monterrey, Harry and Lana's grandchildren were the light of their lives. Until his last breath, Harry's grandchildren doted on him with love and care for their beloved Poppy who made a profound impact on each and every one of them. To know Harry, you would understand that as the head of the family, he set an example for each generation about life's most important lessons: how to find joy in every single day, how to find good in everyone you encounter and to love unconditionally. Those beliefs along with his continual interest in all things science, the business world, Rockies baseball and his love of the St. Catherine community, kept him engaged in life with purpose and fulfillment up until his passing. One of Harry's strongest core values was to demonstrate gratitude for the blessings you receive by serving the needs of others and giving back to the community. In doing so, he exercised the greatest degree of humility while sharing his blessings with so many. Harry could always be counted on to help raise money for the church, give generously to his favorite charities and was a devoted member of the St. Catherine Greek Orthodox church in Greenwood Village, CO. Harry found great spiritual renewal as a member of the church community while serving on the Parish Council, participating in the men's fellowship group, and as a member of AHEPA. Harry's life was well lived, greatly rewarded and blessed with the love of family and friends from California to Colorado. His greatest legacy will be his love of God, his love of family, and his love for the wonderful friends he met along the way. As a man who cared deeply about being a good husband, father and friend let it be said dear Pops; mission accomplished! May your memory be eternal! Harry was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Aphrodite Stathos, wife Lana Dragash Stathos and brothers George, Gus, Tony and Peter Stathos. Harry is survived by his loving children; Stephanie Schuering (Mike), Nancy Purcell (Greg), and Dr. Theodore Harry Stathos (Jann). Harry will be greatly missed by his adoring grandchildren and great grandchildren; Michael Schuering Jr. (Danielle, Nolan), Jana Schuering Morris (George III, Lana, George IV), Caitlin Stathos Richenbacher (Colin), Dr. Joseph Stathos, Natalie Stathos, brother Nick Stathos (Helene), sister Isabel (Becky) Snell (Larry), sisters-in-law Bess Stathos, Jeannie Stathos, Isabel Hunt, and many nieces, nephews, and friends too numerous to list. Services will include the Trisagion service to be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. and the Funeral service on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Both services will be held at St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, 5555 S. Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village, Colorado, 80111. Interment will immediately follow at Fairmount Cemetery. Due to COVID 19 and limited attendance at services in person, services will be live streamed and can be accessed by the following link: https://stcatherinechurch.org
. If you plan to attend in person, please attend only one of the two services, social distance and wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, your consideration of making a donation in Harry's honor to the St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, would be greatly appreciated, and may be accessed by the following link: https://stcatherinechurch.churchgiving.com
.