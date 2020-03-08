Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry J. Valentine Jr.. View Sign Service Information Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary 8201 Greenback Ln Fair Oaks , CA 95628 (916)-969-1251 Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Harry J. Valentine Jr. announces his passing, on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the age of 93 years. Harry was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Ellen in 2005, and his daughter Peggy in 2014. Harry will be lovingly remembered by his son Ross, and daughter-in-law Linda, grandson's Marty (Erika), Robby (Rhianne), Richard, and great grandson Connor. Harry was born in Phoenix, Arizona in 1926, to Harry J. Valentine Sr. and Berna Mae (Bangs) Valentine. He served in the United States Army (1946-47), graduated from the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering (1951). After meeting Ellen in Sacramento in 1951, they married June 3rd 1952. In 1952 Harry also began a 46 year career in state service with CALTRANS. Peggy (1953) and Ross (1955) were born. Harry and Ellen became charter members of Arden Christian Church (1956). Harry continued his love of flying and sailing (Pride II sailboat) in the years to come. He shared annual Christmas letters, and memories of his life. He has been such a faithful friend, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. A Viewing for Harry will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm , at the Mount Vernon Memorial Park, 8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks, CA 95628. A Memorial Service for Harry will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 1:30pm, at Arden Christian Church, 4300 Las Cruces Way, Sacramento, CA 95864, with Rev. Jamie Crook officiating. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Harry to the , or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

