Harry Johnson

January 13, 1940 - November 5, 2020

Sacramento, California - Harry Earle Johnson, was born in Sacramento California, on January 13, 1940 to Earle DeGroff Johnson and Elsie Christensen Johnson. He passed away peacefully in Carmichael on November 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Yvonne Orsi Johnson and his parents.

He is survived by his two sons, Harry E. Johnson Jr of Sacramento and Matthew D. Johnson of Beaverton, Oregon. He is also survived by his two beloved grandchildren, Alexander and Allison Johnson and his sister Linda S. Jones (Gary) of Sacramento, as well as many cousins.

Harry attended Sacramento schools, including Sacramento High School and Sacramento State College. Harry was a wonderful husband and father who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was a Sacramento County probation officer for over 33 years and also served in the US Air Force reserves. Harry was a private pilot for many years, and wanted to use his skills as a pilot for the US air force.

He will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife in a private ceremony at East lawn Cemetery in Sacramento. If you would like to pay your respects, Harry will be laid to rest 12/01/2020 at 11am. Chairs will be left out at the grave site until 3pm. No formal ceremony will be done during this time.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store