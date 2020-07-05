Harry "Skip" Lawrence, born in Crescent Springs, Kentucky December 28, 1939, passed away unexpectedly, March 18, 2020 in Sacramento,CA. his wife Roberta "Cookie" Lawrence by his side. Skip's family moved to Long Beach, CA. when Skip was 13 years old. It was there he completed Junior High and High School, excelling in the classroom and on the baseball field. His baseball skills earned him a scholarship to Stanford University where he competed in baseball, received a degree in Biology and was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. After Stanford, Skip was accepted into UCSF Dental School, earning his DDS. He met his wife, Cookie (Kaupp) a student in dental hygiene. They soon married and moved to Fort Dix, New Jersey where Skip began his dental career as a Captain in the US Army. After his military service, Skip and Cookie moved back to Cookie's hometown of Sacramento where he started a very successful dental practice in Midtown and practiced his craft for 32 years. Skip and Cookie were blessed with a daughter, Kelly, and have resided in Carmichael since 1969. Skip was an active member of the American and California Dental Association and the Sacramento District Dental Society. He served on the Sacramento County Health Council and in 2005, he received the Harry Wong DDS Community Service Award, a prestigious award combining service to the dental community and the community at large. As an active member of the Downtown Rotary Club, he served as president and later, Assistant Governor for District 5180. He was on the Board of the California Automobile Museum, and with his strong belief in blood donations, became a Board Member and Trustee of the Sacramento Blood Source Board. Skip and Cookie were avid travelers and Skip loved to golf (member of Del Paso Country Club), do crosswords, fish, ride his motorcycle and work on his 1964 Ford Falcon. He had a zest for life, a great smile, and a love of telling jokes. Skip is survived by his wife, Cookie, his nephews David and Matt Lawrence and his extended family, Billy, Eve and Kellen Martinez. He is predeceased by his daughter Kelly, his parents Stella and Harry and a brother Richard. In lieu of flowers, please consider Smiles for Kids, Sacramento District Dental Foundation, 2035 Hurley Wy. #200 Sacramento, CA. 95825, or charity of your choice
. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future.