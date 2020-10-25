Harry Lawson
October 2, 1936 - October 11, 2020
Sacramento, California - Harry James "Jim" Lawson, Jr died Sunday, October 11th nine days after his 84th birthday. He died peacefully with his wife and daughters at his side after suffering from a long illness of Alzheimer's.
Jim was born on October 2, 1936 in Sacramento. He grew up in Sacramento with his parents, Harry and Margaret Lawson (deceased), along with sisters MaryAnne Rugaard (deceased) and Sally Scott of Sonora. Jim attended Sacred Heart School, Christian Brothers High School, Santa Clara University and California State University, Sacramento. He married Marie Waterbury in November 1957 and together they have 4 daughters, Karen Finn (Greg), Carol Digirolamo (Dave), Janet Kaeser (Greg) and Maggie Gouge (Tony) and 7 grandchildren. Jim is also survived by his niece Christine Rugaard Robbins and many "Lake Tahoe cousins."
Jim spent many years working as a Civil Engineer for ML Dubach Construction. He began and ended his career with Teichert Construction. Throughout his life he loved being social with friends, traveling to Mexico and playing golf (in which he scored a hole in one at age 82.) Jim was fortunate to spend the summer months at his second home in Lake Tahoe where his heart was. His rich family history extended back to when his grandparents settled in Meeks Bay at Lake Tahoe. Always with pride he told stories of the history of his family, specifically about his grandfather James Murphy, who came over the Rubicon Trail to bring cattle for the summer months. The stories were always told with passion so that the family legacy could continue through his daughters and grandchildren. He was a member of the Grandfathers Club, North Lake Tahoe Historical Society, Tahoe Yacht Club, Sutter Club, Teichert Irregulars, and Christian Brothers Alumni. Jim's love, kindness and sense of humor will be forever missed by all.
Due to the ongoing public health crisis, a small service was held October 17th. In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
, Christian Brothers or the North Lake Tahoe Historical Society in Jim's name. Finally, the family extends its thanks and appreciation to the staff at Mercy McMahon Terrace, especially to those at June's Place, for taking care of Jim during his stay there. Arrangements by W. F. GORMLEY & SONS.