On Friday March 1, 2019 at Brooke Army Medical Center on Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, TX, United States Army Sergeant First Class Harry Lee Davis III of Sacramento, CA passed peacefully of natural causes while recovering from a successful bone marrow transplant having beaten leukemia. Harry always had a heart of service and caring for others which led him to dedicate his life in service to his country. With the continuous support of his wife and children, he was invincible in his career. He was among the best Non-Commissioned Officers in the 59th Ordnance Brigade, 16th Ordinance Battalion, Fort Lee, Virginia doing what he loved: training soldiers and members of other services and allied nations. He was an athlete to the core, playing basketball and football throughout his life and leaving a footprint in the lives of those he met along the way wherever he played. In his final conversations, Harry was ever mindful of the need to focus on the truly important things in life as life is too short and too valuable to waste in unhappy and unhealthy situations rather than building and cherishing relationships with those who really matter and who fill your heart with joy. He is survived by his wife, Christa Davis, two daughters, Lailah and Talayah, mother, Retha Mae Davis, and siblings, Natashia Smith-Davis and Sidney Davis. Please join us in celebrating his life. Visitation will take place on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 4 to 6 PM at Murphy Funeral Home located at 4510 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22203. Funeral services will take place on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 9 AM at Arlington National Cemetery in the Old Fort Chapel, 204 Lee Avenue, Fort Myer, VA 22211 with interment immediately following. Special thanks to the staff at the Warrior Transition Battalion and Brooke Army Medical Center for your excellence and compassion in Harry's care and passing. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Fisher House Foundation in Harry's name.

