Harry Macias born in Sacramento, Dec. 23, 1938 to Francisco & Rosa Macias. Passed away in Norfolk, NE on Jan. 31, 2019. Survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Kathy & children, Christina, Mike (Jan) and Margie; brothers Alex & Louie (Donna), sisters, Alice Quinn & Rosie Macias, 10 Grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren & many nieces, nephews & cousins. Preceded in death by his parents & brother, Frank. Harry loved to listen to music (country, Mexican & Oldies) and had his own Juke-Box with many records & CD's. Although he seemed quiet, he was quite a joker and was known as "Kathy's Clown". He was a SF 49er's fan & a John Wayne fanatic. A celebration of life will be held Friday July 19 th , 2019 from 1:30 to 5:00 at the VFW, Post #8762, 905 Drever St., West Sacramento. Come & share a memory of Harry!
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 16, 2019
