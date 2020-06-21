Harry Paolini

Harry (NMN) Paolini passed away on May 14, 2020 at the age of 96 1/2. He was exactly 96 1/2 years old. Harry was born on November 15, 1923, to Fabrizio and Pierina Paolini, and was one of 12 children of which 9 lived to adulthood. He and his siblings all adored their mother and when he was in the service all of his paychecks were sent to her. Harry was also close to his siblings and they comprised much of his social life as an adult. Harry was in the Navy from July 6, 1942, until December 27, 1945. They sent him to Radio School and he was assigned to a Landing Ship Tank (LST) #385. Harry always referred to it as a "Long Slow Target." He served as part of the Mediterranean Theatre including: Algeria, Salerno, Anzio, Operation Torch, D-Day, and Normandy. All were very dangerous missions. #385 was one of four LST's sailing to Sicily when a German submarine torpedoed. Three were hit except for LST 385! Harry met Doherty (aka Dorothy or Dottie) Virginia Litchfield in Virginia Beach, VA. They were married on May 12, 1946, in Virginia, moving to Vacaville, CA shortly after their marriage. Harry and Dorothy had two children, a daughter (Linda Cheryl) and son (Harry Phillip). In 1948, he began his career at Pacific Bell as Communications Technician in the Toll Division. He retired after 35 years at age 60. During his time there, he acted as Union Steward for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. A very important part of his identity, he advocated for the workers' rights and was very supportive of women and ethnic minorities in the industry, at a time when others were unhelpful or biased. Harry's primary focus was his wife and kids. They loved to travel; the family car-camped all the way to Alaska as well as to other states (he had no desire to return to Europe). His favorite activity was gambling in Lake Tahoe where he and Dorothy bought a cabin. Very importantly, Harry was an avid Democrat. He reminded many people of a Democratic Archie Bunkerwith strong opinions that he was determined to share with others. His grandson Gerald Lee Solley was born in 1967. Harry and Dorothy then became known as Grants and Granny. Jerry couldn't pronounce Gramps, so Harry became "Grants" a name that stuck with him until he drew his last breath. In 1975, their son Harry died. This was the first of two major tragedies in Harry's life. On March 3, 1987, his great-granddaughter, Melissa Lee Solley, was born. They spent much time together and she was the light of his life until he died. The second tragedy occurred December 12, 1992, when Dorothy, his wife of 46 years died suddenly of an aneurism. Five years later, he reconnected with former work colleague, Betty Geurin, and they were in a committed relationship nearly 20 years. They traveled together in his RV, and Harry said that these were some of funnest times of his life. They both loved to travel, garden, entertain family, and watch TV together. Harry was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Mel, Phillip, Raymond, and Robert, his sisters Mary, Florence (Dolly) and Elsie & his son Harry and wife, Dorothy. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Paoli (Brian Gorrell), grandson Gerald Lee Solley III (Sandra Sequeira); great-granddaughter, Melissa Solley, step-great-grandson, Edward Cuevas; his sister Edith Keller (Bert), sisters-in law, Shirley and Viola, & numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and step-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held via Zoom on July 11 at 11:00 am. Call Linda Paoli at 916-719-8547 for details. In lieu of flowers, any remembrances can be sent to the Democratic Party secure.actblue.com /donate/web-donate or donate to The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 21, 2020.