Our father, Hartzell, was born on Aug 22, 1922 in Colfax, IL, passed away on April 21, 2019. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Norma Jean, and great-grandson. He is survived by his children: Rhett, Rhonda (Joe), Mechelle (Mike), Rory (Donna) and Scott (Mary), eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Hartzell served in the U.S. Navy as a Lt. Commander from 1942-1962. After retiring from the Navy he moved to the Sacramento area and resided in Rancho Cordova for over 50 years. During that time he worked for Aerojet and the State of California Office of Emergency Services. On June 13, 2019, Hartzell was laid to rest with military honors during a private ceremony at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.

