Haruye Osaki

April 6, 1922 - October 30, 2020

Sacramento, California - Born in San Francisco and passed away peacefully in Sacramento. Preceded in death by her parents Chiohei and Ito Murata, her sister Hanako Noda, her brother Sam Murata, her husband Tadashi, her son Allen, her daughter-in-law Reiko, and her grandson Jon. Beloved wife of Tad for over 50 years. Loving mother of Allen-deceased (wife Reiko-deceased), Sanford, Geraldine Kawahata (husband Harry Jr.), and Mark. Devoted and loving grandmother of Julie Sakai (husband Brian), Cindy Kawahata, Jon Osaki-deceased, and Karine Osaki. Adored great grandmother of Danielle and Braydon Sakai, and Jay Osaki. Aged 98. Retired after over 25 years with the DMV. Her affiliations included the Sacramento Buddhist Church, Fujinkai, and Bocho Doshi Kai. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private memorial service for the family will be conducted at a later date. She was the kind, sweet, caring, wonderful matriarch of our family. We Love You Mom! Remembrances may be made to the Buddhist Church of Sacramento, 2401 Riverside Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95818 or Mercy Hospice, 9912 Business Park Drive, Suite 100, Sacramento, CA 95827.





