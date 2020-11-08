1/1
Haruye Osaki
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Haruye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Haruye Osaki
April 6, 1922 - October 30, 2020
Sacramento, California - Born in San Francisco and passed away peacefully in Sacramento. Preceded in death by her parents Chiohei and Ito Murata, her sister Hanako Noda, her brother Sam Murata, her husband Tadashi, her son Allen, her daughter-in-law Reiko, and her grandson Jon. Beloved wife of Tad for over 50 years. Loving mother of Allen-deceased (wife Reiko-deceased), Sanford, Geraldine Kawahata (husband Harry Jr.), and Mark. Devoted and loving grandmother of Julie Sakai (husband Brian), Cindy Kawahata, Jon Osaki-deceased, and Karine Osaki. Adored great grandmother of Danielle and Braydon Sakai, and Jay Osaki. Aged 98. Retired after over 25 years with the DMV. Her affiliations included the Sacramento Buddhist Church, Fujinkai, and Bocho Doshi Kai. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private memorial service for the family will be conducted at a later date. She was the kind, sweet, caring, wonderful matriarch of our family. We Love You Mom! Remembrances may be made to the Buddhist Church of Sacramento, 2401 Riverside Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95818 or Mercy Hospice, 9912 Business Park Drive, Suite 100, Sacramento, CA 95827.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sacramento Memorial Lawn - Sacramento
6100 Stockton Boulevard
Sacramento, CA 95824
(916) 421-1171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved