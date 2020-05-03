Harvey A. Long
Harvey A. Long, Jr died on April 20, 2020 in Roseville CA. He was born on 11/19/1954 to Harvey A. Long, Sr. and Virginia G. Wasgatt Long in Sacramento, CA. He is survived by his Step-father and Step-mother, Bill and Mickie Robinson of Albuquerque, New Mexico, his three sisters Phyllis Dunstan (Bob), Laura Wilson, Eileen Camp (Jerry), and several nephews, great nephews; nieces and great nieces. He adored all of them. Shaun Long, and his son Andrew Long; Wendy Garner (Tony) and children Reece and Adeline; Brittany Scott; Christoffer Dunstan and Marie Dunstan; Jennifer Hernandez (John) and children Olivia and Penelope; and Amelia Camp. He was preceded in death by his parents. We are comforted in the knowledge that he has reunited with them in heaven. Harvey attended local schools, All Hallows, Mark Twain and Hiram Johnson High School (graduated in 1973). In addition, he attended schools in Southern California. Sunflower Intermediate School and Charter Oak High School. After High School he entered the United States Army. In his post-military service, he worked as a waiter in the hotels in Lake Tahoe, as well as in San Francisco. In addition, he spent many years tossing peanuts and popcorn to customers at Candlestick Park. He loved the San Francisco Giants, and the Forty Niners! He had a heart of gold; no one was a stranger to him. He will be sorely missed. Harvey will be interred at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. A memorial service is not possible at this time, but one will be scheduled for family at a later date. Contributions in his name can be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 3, 2020.
