On March 14, 2020, Harvey Canter, loving husband of 51 years to Elise Canter, father to Julie (Art) Terner and Jay (Rebecca) Canter, and grandfather to 3 beloved grandchildren, succumbed to Alzheimer's at the age of 75. He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Anne Canter, and his sister, Laurette Goldberg. He was a man of many interests who honorably served his country in the Navy on submarines, had a distinguished career as a Nuclear Engineer, volunteered for many local organizations, and doted on his grandchildren. A private interment was held by the family on March 19th,. Donations can be made to local Veteran's Groups or food banks. Special thanks to the staff at Almond Heights. May his memory be for a blessing.

