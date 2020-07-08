At the age of 87, Harvey Lamming passed away on June 22, 2020. He died peacefully in his home in Sacramento, California from COPD, with family by his side. Harvey was born in British Columbia, Canada. He was predeceased in death by his parents Gordon and Lola Lamming and survived by his children Gerald (Nancy), Ryan (Shirley), Debbie (Fred), Karen (Vlad); grandchildren & great grandchildren. In 1974, Harvey immigrated to California, making Sacramento his home. There, he met the love-of-his life, Leah. They were married for 28 years. One of his proudest moments was becoming a U.S. citizen as he was strong in his political beliefs. His extended family included sister-in-law Monsa, step-children Glenn (Shelley), Lloyd (Karen), Barry (Aicha), Debbie, grandchildren & neices. Harvey was a self-made man, someone who learned to do things himself. There was very little on-the-job training, no computers or YouTube. He owned a gravel truck (even built a highway in B.C.), was a heavy duty mechanic and entrepreneur. Harvey enjoyed, fixing things, car restoration, growing tomatoes and caring for his doves. His story-telling and euphemisms were legendary. He enjoyed watching sports in his easy-chair and was a huge fan of the Sacramento Kings. But his favourite pastime was playing Rummikub with Leah every night. Due to Harvey's wishes and Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Lung Cancer Assoc.



