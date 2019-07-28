Hatsuye ("Hats") Sumida, 95, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at her home in Sacramento, CA with family by her side. Hats was born on February 23, 1924 as Hatsuye Kushida in Auburn, CA, the eldest of seven siblings. She graduated high school in the Tule Lake internment camp in 1944 and went on to become a cosmetologist. Hats and her husband, Carl Sumida, lived in Los Angeles. After his death, Hats eventually moved back to Sacramento to be closer to family. Hats was a talented and creative painter, gardener, cook and seamstress. Hats will be lovingly remembered by her family and dearly missed. A private family memorial service was held. The family requests no koden.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 28, 2019