Hattie Rushton
Aug 10, 2020 A devoted mother left to cherish her memories and her children; John, Roosevelt (Diana), Jerry, Raymond, Harrell (Aquilla), Velma, Georgia (Mitchell), twenty-one grandchildren, thirty-six great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, one special ex-daughter-in-law Theresa Kendricks-Rushton, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends. There is a graveside service at 10AM on Fri Aug 21, Sunset Lawn. Service provided by Morgan Jones Chapel of Chimes.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Sunset Lawn
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Jones Funeral Home
4200 Broadway
Sacramento, CA 95818
(916) 452-4444
