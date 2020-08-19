Hattie Rushton

Or Copy this URL to Share

Aug 10, 2020 A devoted mother left to cherish her memories and her children; John, Roosevelt (Diana), Jerry, Raymond, Harrell (Aquilla), Velma, Georgia (Mitchell), twenty-one grandchildren, thirty-six great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, one special ex-daughter-in-law Theresa Kendricks-Rushton, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends. There is a graveside service at 10AM on Fri Aug 21, Sunset Lawn. Service provided by Morgan Jones Chapel of Chimes.



