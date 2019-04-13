March 21, 1946 April 7, 2019 Born Hawea Kaulukou in beautiful Kapaa, Kauai, HI where she attended Catholic School as a child and graduated from Rosevelt H.S., Honolulu. Hawea moved to Sacramento in 1964 where she met her husband Ralph of 42 years, whom preceded her in death. She leaves her son Erik, (Marissa); daughter Carol Otterness (Jim) and 5 grandchildren; Kelsey, Vanessa, Brandon, Roland and Maximus. She is survived by her sister Arlene Napualikeole Edwards, multiple nephews and great nieces and nephews. Hawea passed peacefully with loved ones by her side. Hawea will be deeply missed. Friends are welcome to attend memorial service at First United Methodist Church, 2100 J St Sacramento, on Tuesday, April 16th 10am. Donations may be made in memory of Hawea to F.U.M.C.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 13, 2019