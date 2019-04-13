Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hawea K. Pedersen. View Sign

March 21, 1946 April 7, 2019 Born Hawea Kaulukou in beautiful Kapaa, Kauai, HI where she attended Catholic School as a child and graduated from Rosevelt H.S., Honolulu. Hawea moved to Sacramento in 1964 where she met her husband Ralph of 42 years, whom preceded her in death. She leaves her son Erik, (Marissa); daughter Carol Otterness (Jim) and 5 grandchildren; Kelsey, Vanessa, Brandon, Roland and Maximus. She is survived by her sister Arlene Napualikeole Edwards, multiple nephews and great nieces and nephews. Hawea passed peacefully with loved ones by her side. Hawea will be deeply missed. Friends are welcome to attend memorial service at First United Methodist Church, 2100 J St Sacramento, on Tuesday, April 16th 10am. Donations may be made in memory of Hawea to F.U.M.C.

March 21, 1946 April 7, 2019 Born Hawea Kaulukou in beautiful Kapaa, Kauai, HI where she attended Catholic School as a child and graduated from Rosevelt H.S., Honolulu. Hawea moved to Sacramento in 1964 where she met her husband Ralph of 42 years, whom preceded her in death. She leaves her son Erik, (Marissa); daughter Carol Otterness (Jim) and 5 grandchildren; Kelsey, Vanessa, Brandon, Roland and Maximus. She is survived by her sister Arlene Napualikeole Edwards, multiple nephews and great nieces and nephews. Hawea passed peacefully with loved ones by her side. Hawea will be deeply missed. Friends are welcome to attend memorial service at First United Methodist Church, 2100 J St Sacramento, on Tuesday, April 16th 10am. Donations may be made in memory of Hawea to F.U.M.C. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close