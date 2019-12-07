Hazel Becker

Service Information
Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary
8201 Greenback Ln
Fair Oaks, CA
95628
(916)-969-1251
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary
8201 Greenback Ln
Fair Oaks, CA 95628
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary
8201 Greenback Ln
Fair Oaks, CA 95628
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Lakewood Memorial Park
Hughson, CA
View Map
Obituary
Hazel "Juanita" Becker was born on September 4, 1931 in Cordell, Oklahoma. She passed away peacefully with family by her side on November 24, 2019 in Fair Oaks, California. Visitation and memorial services will be held at Mount Vernon Memorial Park in Fair Oaks, CA. On Tuesday December 10, 2019, visitation will take place at 4:00-8:00 p.m. in the Family Chapel. On Wednesday December 11, 2019, the memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Following the memorial, a separate graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. in Hughson, CA at Lakewood Memorial Park. Please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/fair-oaks-ca/hazel-becker-8941322 to view Juanita's full obituary
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 7, 2019
