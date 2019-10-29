Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Griffis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hazel Thelma Griffis (McCarley) left us peacefully on October 16, 2019 at the age of 96. She was from Gifford County Arkansas. After her marriage, she moved to California, eventually settling in Cameron Park. After a fall last spring, she was cared for by her son. Proceeded in death by her loving husband John and sons John, Jr., David and Gary. Survived by her brother Marvin, loving daughters Diana and Janet (Chris), loving son and caregiver Ron, 8 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She felt so blessed to have such a large family and enjoyed loving them and all the hugs and kisses she got. She lived the long life she wanted; she is reunited with her parents and siblings in Heaven. Services will be held at Mount Vernon Memorial Park in Fair Oaks on November 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

