Hazel L. Haynes was a long time residence of Sacramento she passed with her family by her side. Hazel was beloved mother of Sharon Collins (Jesse) Pamela Sells (Freddie), Dolores Bynum, Thomas Haynes Jr. and Bryan Haynes, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, aunt and friend. Friends are welcome for visitation on Thursday, February 27, 2020 4--7pm at Morgan Jones Chapel of Chime 4200 Broadway. Celebration of Life on Friday, February 28, 2020 11am at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3565 9th Ave. Interment Sacramento County Veteran Cemetery.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 23, 2020