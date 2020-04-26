Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel L. Robinson. View Sign Service Information Price Funeral Chapel, Inc. 6335 Sunrise Boulevard Citrus Heights , CA 95610 (916)-725-2109 Send Flowers Obituary

Hazel Louise Robinson passed away on April 18, 2020 in Carmichael, California at the age of 87 after a six-year battle with Alzheimer's. Hazel was born on November 20, 1932 in Franklin County, Alabama to Jeff Harris and Lila Leftwich. She had two adopted brothers, Kenneth Young and Ronnie Young. She married Frank Robinson Jr in 1949 and together they had two children, Brenda and Mickey Robinson. Hazel loved to travel to Las Vegas and was a voracious reader. After the passing of her beloved Frank, Hazel moved her family to Mississippi and eventually to Fair Oaks, California where she settled and raised her two granddaughters. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jeff and Lila, her husband, Frank Robinson Jr., her son, Mickey Robinson, and both her brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Towery, her three grandchildren, Brandy Rayburn, Samantha Robinson, and Mickey Robinson Jr. and her great granddaughter Rhiannon Rayburn-Hess. She will be forever loved and missed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation in Hazel's memory. PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (916-725-2109), directors.

