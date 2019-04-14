Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel M. Kamada. View Sign

Hazel M. Kamada age 85 passed away peacefully at home on March 15, 2019 with her family at her side. Born on Sept 23,1933 in Hana, Maui the 5th daughter of Matashiro and Tomoye Hayase. Loving and dedicated wife of 63 years of Kenneth Kamada. Loved and cherished mother of Doreen Kamada-Fujii (James), Carol Shimada and Alan Kamada (Kristi). Hazel loved and cherished her 5 grandchildren: Kevin and Darren Fujii, Brieana and Kylie Shimada, and Alexander Kamada. An outstanding student, Hazel graduated from Baldwin HS (Maui) as her class valedictorian in 1951. Awarded a 4 year scholarship to the University of Hawaii and graduated with honors with a BS degree in Medical Technology in 1955. Former member of Phi Kappa Phi. Hazel and Ken were married in Dec.1955 and moved to Sacramento CA. Hazel worked at medical labs and at Methodist and Mercy Hospitals and retired in 1995. She loved and enjoyed taking family vacations to Hawaii especially with her grandchildren. She also loved to sew and made beautiful quilts. Service will be held on Saturday April 20 at 3 pm at the Buddhist Church of Sacramento, 2401 Riverside Boulevard. Aloha wear requested.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close