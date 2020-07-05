1/
Hazel W. Fong
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hazel W. Fong passed away peacefully on June 14, 2020, in the comfort of her home and surrounded by her family after a brief battle with cancer. Hazel was born on February 25, 1928, in Auburn, California and moved to Sacramento after high school, where she met her husband, Maurice, when they were both 19 years old. They were married in 1952 and were inseparable for the next 66 years until Maurice's passing in 2018. She is survived by sons Craig (Sharon Wong), Scott (Ricky), and Kent (Fran), and she will be dearly missed by her 5 grandsons: Ryan, Andrew, Mitchell, Jacob, and Lucas. Hazel was one of seven children and was preceded in death by her parents and all her siblings. She worked for the State of California, and retired from the DMV in 1988. After retiring, spending time with friends and family was her priority and gave her the most joy. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews and many longtime friends, including those from dancing, mahjong, church, and craft and upholstery classes. Hazel will be remembered for being warm, caring, and selfless, as well as her youthful appearance and energy. Well known for her delightfully airy chiffon cakes, family and friends found it difficult to duplicate her delicious results. Also missed will be her tradition of baking holiday cookies like her chocolate crinkles, King's favorite bars, and almond crescents. The family will have a private graveside service. Those wishing to make a donation in her memory may do so to either The Chinese Community Church at 5600 Gilgunn Way, Sacramento, California 95822, or The American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved