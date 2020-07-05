Hazel W. Fong passed away peacefully on June 14, 2020, in the comfort of her home and surrounded by her family after a brief battle with cancer. Hazel was born on February 25, 1928, in Auburn, California and moved to Sacramento after high school, where she met her husband, Maurice, when they were both 19 years old. They were married in 1952 and were inseparable for the next 66 years until Maurice's passing in 2018. She is survived by sons Craig (Sharon Wong), Scott (Ricky), and Kent (Fran), and she will be dearly missed by her 5 grandsons: Ryan, Andrew, Mitchell, Jacob, and Lucas. Hazel was one of seven children and was preceded in death by her parents and all her siblings. She worked for the State of California, and retired from the DMV in 1988. After retiring, spending time with friends and family was her priority and gave her the most joy. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews and many longtime friends, including those from dancing, mahjong, church, and craft and upholstery classes. Hazel will be remembered for being warm, caring, and selfless, as well as her youthful appearance and energy. Well known for her delightfully airy chiffon cakes, family and friends found it difficult to duplicate her delicious results. Also missed will be her tradition of baking holiday cookies like her chocolate crinkles, King's favorite bars, and almond crescents. The family will have a private graveside service. Those wishing to make a donation in her memory may do so to either The Chinese Community Church at 5600 Gilgunn Way, Sacramento, California 95822, or The American Cancer Society
at donate3.cancer.org
.