Hector Bautista Sr. passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020. With his family surrounded by him. Hector was born January 12, 1950 in El Paso, Texas to Jesus and Esperanza Bautista. The family of 9 (Martha, Angel, Richard, Manuel, Patricia, Jesus Jr, Yolanda, and Armando) moved to Sacramento, CA in 1964. Hector Bautista, Sr. will forever be loved for the great man that he was. Hector is survived by his wife of 48 years, Marylou, three of his four children Hector-II (Denise), Mario,Sr. and Monique, seven grandchildren Mario,Jr., Maricella (Sara), Hector-III, Xavier, Nathan, Valentino, and Santino, two great grandchildren Alejandro and Alestino and countless family and friends who will always remember him. There is comfort in knowing that Hector will join his son Alejandro and granddaughter Maya in eternal peace. Upon graduating from Sacramento High School in 1969, he received his degree from Sacramento City College. Joined the United States Army in 1971, and in later years became employed by State of California as Manager of the Weatherization Assistance Program, then retiring from the Federal Government where he served for 23 years. Loyalty, pride and commitment were characteristics that Hector lived by. This was exemplified in the way he prioritized family first and served his community. Hector served more than two decades on the Board of Directors for Festival de la Familia. This non-profit organization was rooted in bringing families together to celebrate Latino culture. Families throughout Northern California have enjoyed and benefited from his vision, commitment, and collaboration with other passionate individuals. Funeral services have been scheduled outdoors for September 24, 2020 at the St. Mary's Cemetery 6509 Fruitridge Road Sacramento, CA 95820. Viewing will take place at 9am, Mass will begin at 10am, immediately followed by the burial at 11am.



