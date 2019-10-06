Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hector E. Acevedo. View Sign Service Information North Sacramento Funeral Home 725 El Camino Avenue Sacramento , CA 95815 (916)-922-9668 Send Flowers Obituary

Hector E. Acevedo, age 96, of Sacramento, CA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Mercy Hospital. Hector was born on April 15, 1923 in Mexico City to Domila Nunez & Francisco Acevedo. He graduated with an associate degree from Reno Business College and served in the United States Army during the allied occupation of Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1958. He worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad purchasing department in Sacramento & Roseville and retired after 36 years of service. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 3668 and Sons in Retirement Branch 117. Hector was a kind and hardworking man who always put others before himself. He enjoyed the outdoors, going to church, watching sporting events and spending quality time talking with friends and family. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years Dolores Acevedo, sons: Edward (Sandy) & Thomas (Renee) of Lodi CA, grandchildren: Lindsay Wyatt (Steve), Anna, Brad (Amanda) and Ryan Acevedo, great grandchildren: Anthony, Jasmine & Daniel and numerous nieces & nephews. Visitation will be at the North Sacramento Funeral Home, 725 El Camino Ave., on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 5-8pm with a Vigil Service at 6pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1717 El Monte Ave., on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11am. Burial will follow at St Mary's Catholic Cemetery.

