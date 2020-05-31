Heidi Maxine Andrade was born on December 17, 1953 in San Francisco, CA and went home to be with the Lord on March 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Heidi was born to Euan "Tuffy" Pierpoint and Adelaide Dill. Her professional career spanned for many years as a correctional officer at Folsom prison. Survived by her children Jermon Sr. (Diane), Lemarr (Amy) and daughter Deadra Williams. Heidi shared children with her late husband Antonio Andrade Sr. Yvette and Antonio Andrade Jr. and Elizabeth Marquiz, and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Heidi also leaves behind her beloved sisters Melanie and Dee Tyler, brother Clark Pierpoint and her nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of life service held where Heidi was a faithful member for over 20 years: Rivercity Apostolic Church 1205 Merkley Avenue, West Sacramento, California for all of her family and friends Friday June 5th at 6:00pm.



