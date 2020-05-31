Heidi Maxine Andrade
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Heidi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heidi Maxine Andrade was born on December 17, 1953 in San Francisco, CA and went home to be with the Lord on March 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Heidi was born to Euan "Tuffy" Pierpoint and Adelaide Dill. Her professional career spanned for many years as a correctional officer at Folsom prison. Survived by her children Jermon Sr. (Diane), Lemarr (Amy) and daughter Deadra Williams. Heidi shared children with her late husband Antonio Andrade Sr. Yvette and Antonio Andrade Jr. and Elizabeth Marquiz, and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Heidi also leaves behind her beloved sisters Melanie and Dee Tyler, brother Clark Pierpoint and her nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of life service held where Heidi was a faithful member for over 20 years: Rivercity Apostolic Church 1205 Merkley Avenue, West Sacramento, California for all of her family and friends Friday June 5th at 6:00pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved