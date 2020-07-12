1/1
Helen Applegate Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Moore, a resident of Sunrise of Fair Oaks, passed away on June 10, 2020. She was 94. Helen was the devoted wife of the late Andrew A. Moore for 34 years until his death in 2009. Helen was born and raised in Sacramento. She was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Minnie Applegate also of Sacramento. She is survived by her son Douglas McLaughlin of Lake Tahoe and her daughter Patricia Woodward of Doylestown, PA and by her three grandchildren, Lauren Mattern, (Mark), Amy Woodward and Bradley Woodward (Kerry), as well as six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her step-son Michael Moore (Barbara), his son Joshua (Susan), and Mathew Vezaldenos, (Aracely), Scott Anderson, Brett Anderson and four more great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and cousins. Helen will be remembered as a talented and knowledgeable gardener who could remember the names of all the plants and succulents that she loved. Every summer Helen and Andy would plant and nurture their magnificent vegetable gardens and share the bounty with family, friends and church, Northminster Presbyterian. They were master gardeners! Helen and Andy also shared the company they started together "Bar Steel Service, Inc" and worked together for many years to build a successful company and leave a lasting legacy in the reinforcing steel industry of Sacramento. Helen was predeceased by her brother Lloyd E. Applegate, her sister-in-law Cecelia Applegate, and her step daughter Cindy Anderson. Memorial donations preferred to Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3235 Pope Ave, Sacramento, CA 95821

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved