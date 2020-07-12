Helen Moore, a resident of Sunrise of Fair Oaks, passed away on June 10, 2020. She was 94. Helen was the devoted wife of the late Andrew A. Moore for 34 years until his death in 2009. Helen was born and raised in Sacramento. She was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Minnie Applegate also of Sacramento. She is survived by her son Douglas McLaughlin of Lake Tahoe and her daughter Patricia Woodward of Doylestown, PA and by her three grandchildren, Lauren Mattern, (Mark), Amy Woodward and Bradley Woodward (Kerry), as well as six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her step-son Michael Moore (Barbara), his son Joshua (Susan), and Mathew Vezaldenos, (Aracely), Scott Anderson, Brett Anderson and four more great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and cousins. Helen will be remembered as a talented and knowledgeable gardener who could remember the names of all the plants and succulents that she loved. Every summer Helen and Andy would plant and nurture their magnificent vegetable gardens and share the bounty with family, friends and church, Northminster Presbyterian. They were master gardeners! Helen and Andy also shared the company they started together "Bar Steel Service, Inc" and worked together for many years to build a successful company and leave a lasting legacy in the reinforcing steel industry of Sacramento. Helen was predeceased by her brother Lloyd E. Applegate, her sister-in-law Cecelia Applegate, and her step daughter Cindy Anderson. Memorial donations preferred to Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3235 Pope Ave, Sacramento, CA 95821



