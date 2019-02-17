Helen B. Chambers passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children on January 26, 2019 at the age of 75. She is survived by her 6 children; Yolanda (Kenneth) Slack, Alonzo Shedrick, Larry (Jamie) Shedrick, Jr., Pamela (Marvin) Payne, Retina (Kevin) Shedrick-Flint, and Vincent (Eula) Shedrick; and a special daughter, Vicky Askew; 13 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter and a host of other family and friends.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 17, 2019