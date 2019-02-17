Helen B. Chambers

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen B. Chambers.

Helen B. Chambers passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children on January 26, 2019 at the age of 75. She is survived by her 6 children; Yolanda (Kenneth) Slack, Alonzo Shedrick, Larry (Jamie) Shedrick, Jr., Pamela (Marvin) Payne, Retina (Kevin) Shedrick-Flint, and Vincent (Eula) Shedrick; and a special daughter, Vicky Askew; 13 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter and a host of other family and friends.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.