Passed at the age of 97. She was born in Ravenna, Ohio and moved to Sacramento when she was twelve years old. Preceded in death by husband Warren, son Richard and brother Jack. Survived by son Ron(Teresa) Daughter-in-law Linda(Richard) Grandchildren Richie(Stacey), Paige(Bill), John(Amy) Great-Grandchildren Kelci(Kenny), Jayson, John Jr., Logan and Hunter. Nephew Jerry Houpt, Niece Gayle Nagel(Ed) She was an avid seamstress and loved to knit, crochet and paint. Holidays were always special, as she loved spending time with family. She was a beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all. Rest In Peace-We love you. Interment of ashes will be on Wed. September 30th 12pm at St. Mary's Cemetery



