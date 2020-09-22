1/
Helen B. Mendonca
12/1/1922 - 9/7/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed at the age of 97. She was born in Ravenna, Ohio and moved to Sacramento when she was twelve years old. Preceded in death by husband Warren, son Richard and brother Jack. Survived by son Ron(Teresa) Daughter-in-law Linda(Richard) Grandchildren Richie(Stacey), Paige(Bill), John(Amy) Great-Grandchildren Kelci(Kenny), Jayson, John Jr., Logan and Hunter. Nephew Jerry Houpt, Niece Gayle Nagel(Ed) She was an avid seamstress and loved to knit, crochet and paint. Holidays were always special, as she loved spending time with family. She was a beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all. Rest In Peace-We love you. Interment of ashes will be on Wed. September 30th 12pm at St. Mary's Cemetery

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved