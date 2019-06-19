Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Beard Dees. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Beard Dees, resident of Antelope, CA passed away on June 5, 2019 at Sutter Roseville Medical Center from complications of pneumonia at the age of 86 years. Helen was born on August 14, 1932, in Amherst County, VA to Leslie Lee Beard Sr. and Winnie Duff Beard. She graduated from Shenandoah Valley Academy in1951. She worked as a medical secretary, stenographer, and bookkeeper. Helen was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed cooking, social and family gatherings, loved music and her church. She was member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. Her greatest joy was her children and grandchildren. She loved her husband Don (64 years) married July 22, 1954. Helen is survived by her husband: Don A Dees Sr., daughter: Cheryl Desgrange, and her husband (Thomas E.) Anteleope, CA, son: Don A. Dees Jr., Ooltewah, TN, eight grandchildren: Marcus M. Andrade (Greer), Candace Andrade, Michael Andrade, Melissa Valencia, Thomas C. Desgrange, Greg Dees (Erica), Chad Dees, Ellie Dees, one great grandchild: Kylie Andrade, her mother: (Brandy Vance), brother: Clyde Beard, adopted sister: Dianne Duncan, and many nieces and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by four brothers: Clarence, Leslie Jr., Raymond, and Claude Beard; three sisters: Alice Campbell, Frances Hamilton, and Alma Oliver, adopted brother: Leslie R. Mansell Jr., son-in-law: Mario M. Andrade, and a great-grandson: Marcus Andrew Andrade. A memorial service to celebrate Helen's life will be held on: Saturday June 22, 2019, 3 pm, at the Carmichael Seventh Day Adventist Church, Youth Chapel, 4600 Winding Way, Sacramento, CA 95841. In lieu of flowers please contribute to your favorite Christian charity.

