Helen Irene West Cannen Rosenblit was born in the Bronx, NY on Feb 14, 1915, to Victor and Irene West. She wed twice. First to James Elliott Cannen, Jr. and had two girls: Victoria "Vicky" Carter Ducheneaux (Lawrence Brand) and Patricia "Pat" Joan Gray (Christopher Gray). Second to Frank David Rosenblit and had a son, Paul David Rosenblit (Rachel Rincon). Helen is survived by 6 grandchildren, Frank and Christopher born to Vicky; Christine, Mark, and David born to Pat; and Carly born to Paul. There are 17 grandchildren. Helen is survived by her sister Ann Doswell Lyell McCloskey, Ann's son, and grandson. Helen worked on Capitol Hill for 42 years, the last 29 as a Legislative Caseworker and Immigration Specialist for Senators Kuchel (R, CA) and Cranston (D, CA), helping people globally. [see LA TIMES Part VI/Sunday, August 15, 1982, or Arizona Republic (Phoenix, Arizona) · 29 Aug 1982, Sun · Page 65] After Helen retired from her U.S. Senate career and moved to Sacramento, she pursued volunteer jobs among them teaching English as a second language. Her favorite volunteer pastime, however, was a tireless devotion as a master gardener who could make order and beauty from the most chaotic landscape and coax life from the valley's parched river clay for the homes of her friends, as well as the WPA Rock Garden in Land Park. Helen traveled worldwide, read extensively, and was a critical thinker who encouraged the same in her family and acquaintances. Her energy and interests had no bounds. Her fascinations included the evolution of the universe, geology, humans, the great migrations out of Africa, civilizations, social behaviors, the myriad superstitions held by people around the world, man's inhumanity to man, art, comic strips, the Constitution, and, of course, politics. Her favorite contemporary authors were McCloskey, Dershowitz, Sagan, Shermer, and Dawkins. Helen was an urban naturalist, recognizing mankind's disregard for natural habitats and ignorance of ongoing extinctions. Helen instilled one with a sense of urgency to conserve all living species and their ecosystems. Nature was the subject of her many paintings. When not gardening, reading, or painting, she was caught up in the planet's anthropology, Helen was one of the rare persons known to seek her entertainment watching National Geographic, NOVA, 60 minutes, CNN, and CSPAN. In her later years, it was common to find Helen working in the garden of her own home and sweeping the sidewalk in front of her house and neighbors on T Street, always keeping a tidy yard, while quietly immersed in meditative thought. Helen Cannen Rosenblit slipped away peacefully at her home, from complications of pneumonia, at the age of 105.5 on August 26th in the good hands of Hospice and her dedicated caregiver and friend Al Irizarry. Helen loved to laugh and enjoyed life's absurdities. She once said: "I can't imagine going to heaven and hearing those heavenly choirs when so many people can't sing...."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store