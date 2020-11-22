1/1
Helen Capron
1935 - 2020
Fair Oaks, California - On Sunday, November 15, 2020, Helen Marr Capron, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 84. Helen was born December 26, 1935 in Rhode Island to Frances and Helen Scullin. For the last 49 years Helen lived in Fair Oaks, California. Helen always cared for others and was selfless. She provided caregiving for her son Gary until mid 2020 when she eventually needed care herself. She was an amazing cook and loved to feed and entertain her family and large circle of great friends.
Helen will be forever remembered by her children, Bob (Pam), Gary, Kevin, Jennifer Wright (Mike Orr) and Chris Wright (Danielle Catlin) and the grandchildren she loved to spoil, Sean Eddy, Erin Capron, Rebecca Orr, Nicholas Orr, Ainsley Wright and Samuel Wright. Helen will also be truly missed by her extended family and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Vincent Wright, her brother Donald Scullin and her sister Patricia Phillips.
A gathering for friends and family will be held when Covid-19 restrictions allow for an appropriate celebration of life.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 22, 2020.
