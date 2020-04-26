Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Carol Galli Matich. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our beautiful Mother, Carol Matich, returned home to her Father in Heaven on April 20, 2020. Carol began life in the foothills of California in Pine Grove. One of the last 49er - class of 1949 - Amador H.S. She attended Brigham Young University and was a part of the Honors Society and Kappa Kappa Gamma. Carol earned her Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics and her Master's in Nutrition from Oregon State. A business owner, entrepreneur, college professor, department head and devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Carol did it all with grace, perseverance, and a cheerful heart. She was always willing to "walk into Hell for a Heavenly cause". Her impact and influence was felt far and wide over her 30 year teaching career at American River College. (Go Beavers!) She loved to cook and entertain, hosting countless parties and get-togethers. Most of all, she loved and cherished her four children. Carol's effervescent smile, unfailing optimism, kindness, selflessness and giving heart made her one-of-a-kind. A graveside service will be held on May 2nd in Pine Grove, Ca For more details, contact Dever Matich through email

Our beautiful Mother, Carol Matich, returned home to her Father in Heaven on April 20, 2020. Carol began life in the foothills of California in Pine Grove. One of the last 49er - class of 1949 - Amador H.S. She attended Brigham Young University and was a part of the Honors Society and Kappa Kappa Gamma. Carol earned her Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics and her Master's in Nutrition from Oregon State. A business owner, entrepreneur, college professor, department head and devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Carol did it all with grace, perseverance, and a cheerful heart. She was always willing to "walk into Hell for a Heavenly cause". Her impact and influence was felt far and wide over her 30 year teaching career at American River College. (Go Beavers!) She loved to cook and entertain, hosting countless parties and get-togethers. Most of all, she loved and cherished her four children. Carol's effervescent smile, unfailing optimism, kindness, selflessness and giving heart made her one-of-a-kind. A graveside service will be held on May 2nd in Pine Grove, Ca For more details, contact Dever Matich through email [email protected] Carol is survived by daughter Maran (John Zyhailo), son Trevor (Dana), daughter Kresten (Chris Meyer) and son Dever (Tambi) and Carol's 6 grandchildren Tevin, River, Legend, Zachary, Isabelle and Dawson. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in her name to: American River College Health and Education Division / Nutrition and Foods Program http://arc.losrios.edu/about-us/support-us/give-online Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close