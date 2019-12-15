The long and prosperous life of Helen Louise Demaree-Dixon came to an end on Thursday, December 5, 2019. She is awaiting the return of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ when she will have eternal life. Her loss will be deeply felt, and she will be dearly missed. She was 93 years old. There will be a graveside memorial at Fair Oaks Cemetery on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to the Pediatric Oncology Fund , Huntsville Hospital Foundation, 101 Sivley Road, Huntsville, Alabama 35801 where her great grandson was a patient there at St. Jude Affiliate.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 15, 2019