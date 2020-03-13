The self described Crazy Cat Lady, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday February the 18th, 2020. She was born on December 25th, 1960 in Sacramento, CA. In Heaven she is reunited with her parents Ted and Carmen Clark, husband Clifton Robert Glatt, her sisters Hazel Clark and Patricia Blackburn. She is survived by her step children Amber (Kyle) Smith of Gibsonville, NC and Dylan (Melissa) Glatt of Leander TX, grandchildren Shalia and Camille Glatt, sisters Barbara Corland, Ramona (Barry) Fitzgerald, and Linda (Duane) Betts, brothers Ted (Lynn) Clark and Mark (Paula) Clark, 17 nieces & nephews, 32 great nieces & nephews, 5 great great nieces & nephews, and many cousins. She was a sweet, kind, creative, gentle, intelligent, funny, witty, resilient person who was loved by her family, friends, and cats. She will be deeply missed by all.

