Helen E. Idler passed away peacefully on December 15th, 2019 in Auburn, California. She was 85 years old at the time of her passing and was surrounded by her family. Helen was a devoted and loving wife to Charles Pollack Idler (a.k.a. Chuck). Chuck and Helen were married for 57 years. She was a loving mother of two children, Janice Marie Idler (Cupertino, Ca.) and Charles Peter Idler (Santa Cruz, Ca). She enjoyed being a grandmother to Joshua Idler (Rancho Cordova, Ca). She is also survived by her eldest sister, Marie Cosgrove (Mountain View, Ca). Helen grew up in Pennsylvania and met her future husband at a dance in New Jersey. They were married and relocated to California. Their love lasted 57 years. Helen was an excellent artist who painted, sketched and drew on a regular basis. She studied Fine Arts at De Anza College in Cupertino, CA. She absolutely loved all art forms and even helped as a teacher's assistant at an elementary school near her home. Helen worked for 15 years in the semiconductor industry at AMI in Cupertino, CA. She enjoyed traveling to Canada, Yosemite, Yellowstone National Park, and other regions of the West and East Coast. Helen and Chuck travelled to Germany, in their senior years, to visit our relatives. Helen had a playful and mischievous personality, that we all cherished. We all miss her every day, but know she's in Heaven with our Lord and Savior. God bless you, Mom; we love you and miss you dearly.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store