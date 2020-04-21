Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen F. Donoghue. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Donoghue passed away on April 5th surrounded by her family. Born January 25, 1934 in Holyoke, MA, Helen was a loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother who especially cherished their Sunday night dinner gatherings. In April 1955, she married Jack Donoghue, an Air Force pilot, which meant moving regularly in service to the country. The family settled in Merced, CA where Helen was a nurse at Mercy Hospital for 23 years. She was an active member of various Catholic churches, most recently serving as a Eucharistic minister at St. John the Baptist parish in Folsom, CA. Helen was predeceased by her brother Robert Zannoni and is survived by her husband of 64 years Jack, her children Mark, Lisa, Michelle, and John Michael, sons-in-law Dave and Ed, and granddaughters Christina and Elizabeth We love you little Mom. Rest in Peace. Services will be held at a later date. Please sign guest book at

