Helen Gee, our beloved mother, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the age of 88. Born in Toisan China, she survived the Japanese occupation of China as a young teenage girl. After the war, her family fled to Hong Kong and immigrated to America one by one. Her early life of war, upheaval and survival would not sway her. Instead, it gave way to hard work and sacrifice in the US. After 15 years of savings, she built her own business, a beauty salon in Sacramento, which she operated until her retirement in the 1990's. By example, she instilled in her children and grandchildren the values of sacrifice, hard work, perseverance, kindness, generosity and devotion to family. Mom loved cooking, daily walks and spending time with her grandchildren. She joins her husband Jack Gee (d. 2003). She is survived by her five children; Kathy Thongsinthusak (Tian d. 2015), Evelyn and Dan Loo, Clayton and Nancy Fong, Victor Fong, and Phyllis and Kevin Mark. She was devoted to her grandchildren Keoni, Kalani, Kaleo, Kevin (Wendy), Teresa, Trina, Derrick (Yoeun), Dennis (Cathy) and great grandchildren Maylene, Liam and Donovan. Mom/ grandma, we are blessed by your unconditional love and sacrifice. We love you and will miss you always. On Thursday, June 20, 2019, viewing will begin at 9:30 am and service will be held at 11:30am at Nauman's Funeral Home 4041 Freeport Blvd. Sacramento CA 95822 (916) 452-6157

