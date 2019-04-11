Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Georgia "Gigi" (Demian) Prudler. View Sign

"To live in the hearts of those we leave behind is not to die." Helen Georgia "Gigi" Demian Prudler, 96, died peacefully in her sleep of natural causes at her home in Sacramento on the evening of April 8, 2019. Born in San Jose, California, on April 15, 1922, the daughter of Paul and Anna Demian, Georgia spent her entire life as a resident of California, mostly in the East Bay Area, Orange County, and Sacramento. However, San Francisco, Lake Tahoe, and Hawaii were her three favorite places. Georgia was preceded in death by her two siblings, Olga Strang (Bob) and John Demian (Dorothy). She was married to William Prudler for forty-three years before his passing. They had three children: Paul (Susan), Pamela, and William, Jr. Georgia also leaves behind five grandchildren, Leslie Matlof (Jason), Anne Allen (Daniel), Deborah Wickham, Rebecca Thompson (Brian), and Gary Prudler; twenty-three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. For many years, Georgia was an administrative assistant for the La Habra City School District. In later years, she was also involved with Sacramento's Society For the Blind. Georgia will be remembered for her love of family, friends, games, and the kitchen. Everybody who met her will remember her smile, kindness, and hospitality. While Georgia lived a full and complete life spanning nearly a century, her absence will still be deeply and truly felt by all of us, and to say she will be missed is putting it mildly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Society For the Blind, 1238 "S" Street, Sacramento, California 95811. Private services will be held.

