Helen Irene Warns, long time El Dorado Hills resident, was born August 11, 1922 in her grandparents' home in Onarga, Illinois. She grew up on her grandfather's farm and attended Onarga and Gilman schools. She graduated from Onarga Township High School in 1939 at the age of 16. She married William Warns, also of Onarga, on February 19, 1949. Daughter, Carol, was born in 1950 and the couple moved to California in 1952. Helen retired after a career in banking. She was a wonderful mother, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother. Helen passed away May 2, 2019. Funeral arrangements have been made with Mount Vernon Mortuary in Fair Oaks. The visitation will be Friday, May 17 from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. The service will be at 12:00 P.M. in the Family Chapel. Helen is survived by her daughter and son in law, Carol and Steve Dunlop, grandsons, Mike and Eric Dunlop, granddaughters in law, Christie and Alisha Dunlop, and great grandchildren, Nathan, Noelle, and Kaley Dunlop. To share memories go to www.mountvernonmemorialpark.com
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 12, 2019