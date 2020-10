Or Copy this URL to Share

Helen James

July 15, 1922 - September 18, 2020

Sacramento, California - Mother of Diane, Myla, and David. Also survived by two nieces, four nephews, six grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Predeceased by husband Myles and son Jeff. No longer by our side, forever missed and loved in our hearts.





